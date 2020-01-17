    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: He Says He Does Not Feel 75, Is Still Totally Involved With Life

      By
      |

      Bollywood's renowned lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar is ringing in his 75th birthday today. The spirited and lively artist says that he does not feel 75 at all, and that he is still totally involved with life. It is only his body which is keeping track of his age.

      Javed Akhtar On Turning 75: ‘I Don’t Feel Old

      Speaking to Hindustan Times, Javed Akhtar opened up on being 75. "As a matter of fact, 75 is a very old age in my mind. So, for me, to believe that I'm 75 is tough because I don't feel that. My body tells me, 'Listen buddy, you're no longer young', but otherwise, my involvement with life, my curiosity, interests, fantasies, aspirations and ambitions are intact. I'm totally involved with life, and don't feel like a retired, tired person at all," he said.

      Javed added that as long as one does not become cynical, disinterested or detached, one does not become old.

      On Thursday night, a retro-themed birthday party was hosted by Javed's wife Shabana Azmi. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Anil Kapoor were among the many attendees.

      Before the celebrations in the evening, Farhan and Zoya inaugurated an exhibition on Javed Akhtar's life titled , 'The World Of Javed Akhtar', which included photographs, paintings and posters curated by Pradeep Chandra and SSM Ausaja.

      On the work front, Javed has plans on getting back to screenwriting. "After a long time, I've realised that people should get a couple of good scripts from me. I started enjoying writing songs to an extent that this aspect was totally neglected. So I am coming back to it... It's a bit early to talk about it, but I promise that I will try my best to make it interesting," he said.

      ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar Reacts To Farhan-Shibani's Wedding Rumours: 'Farhan Didn't Tell Me Anything About This'

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar & others At Aditya Singh's Exhibition Inauguration Photos

      Read more about: javed akhtar
      Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 17:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue