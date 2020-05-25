Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Has The Best Gift Ever For Her Dad

Kunal Kemmu, who is celebrating his 37th birthday today received the best gift ever from his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Wife Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and shared how their daughter made the lockdown birthday special for Kunal.

Soha shared several pictures on her Instagram stories along with a birthday post for her husband. Wishing him a Happy Birthday, Sohan shared a picture with Kunal and Inaaya, where the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in denim outfits and party caps. The caption read, "Happy birthday @khemster2 For better or worse there's no one I'd rather be locked down with ❤️" A sticker on the picture also read, " IN THE GENES."

Earlier Soha had shared pictures of Kunal on her Instagram story, which show him waking up on his birthday and then receiving a gift from Inaaya. The text on the first story read, "Happy Birthday," and "Good Morning", while the second story said, "best gift ever"

Kunal in the second story can be seen excited to receive the hand-stamp painting made by Inaaya, the painting also has a message which reads, "Best papa ever, hands down."

Kunal's sister in law, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture to wish the actor. The unseen picture seems to be a throwback from Inaaya's birthday and features Kareena alongside Soha, Kunal, Taimur and Inaaya.

The picture shows them all smiling, while the kids Taimur and Inaaya are lost in their world. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday brother-in-law... We love you ❤️❤️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 25, 2020 at 2:28am PDT

Coming back to the birthday boy, Kunal and Soha Ali Khan have worked on several films together including 99, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Mr Joe B Carvalho and Go Goa Gone. The duo got tied the knot on January 25, 2015, and welcomed Inaaya two years later in 2017.

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, along side Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.

Kunal Khemu And Soha Ali Khan Share Unseen Wedding Videos On Their 5th Anniversary

Kunal Khemu Feels He Is Being Under-Utilized As An Actor; Says He Has A Lot To Offer