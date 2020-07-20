    For Quick Alerts
      Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: Anil Kapoor, Randeep Hooda And Others Wish The Actor

      National Award winning actor Naseeruddin Shah turned a year older on Monday, July 20, 2020. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Randeep Hooda, Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and Anubhav Sinha, who continue to be awed by the veteran actor, took to their social media handles to wish him a happy birthday. Take a look!

      Celebs Wish Naseeruddin Shah On His Birthday

      Anil Kapoor wished Naseeruddin, "Happy B'day to the actor whose contribution to my career is immense #NaseeruddinShah from doing Woh 7 Din to encouraging me to do my first regional Telugu film, thanks for making me realise that acting has no language & for being a great influence and inspiration for all actors!"

      Randeep Hooda recalled how his grandmother was convinced that Naseeruddin was an evil man after watching him in Mirch Masala. He tweeted, "My nani was so convinced after watching #NaseeruddinShah in Mirch Masala, she said ('Brother, he is a very awful man, stay away from him'). It was probably my first lesson on conviction of a character.. from generations of actors inspired by you - happy 70th birthday Naseer bhai."

      Sharing pictures, Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "Then n Now..Star-struck Wishing Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of #india #NaseeruddinShah Lots of love,regards n endless respect. #actorslife #masoomtimes Hugging face."

      Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday Naseer Bhai. Keep fit. Keep creating magic. I hope someday I can write a script worthy of you. #NaseeruddinShah."

      Tisca Chopra tweeted, "My teacher, my colleague and always my mentor #NaseeruddinShah you inspire pure art like very few can.. a heart full of wishes for your health and happiness #HappyBirthdaySir #ToSirWithLove #Happy70th."

      Talking about work, Naseeruddin was last seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, directed by Seema Pahwa.

      Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 18:19 [IST]
