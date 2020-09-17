    For Quick Alerts
      Happy Birthday PM Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh And Other B-Town Celebs Wish The PM

      Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account on Thursday morning to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. The Bollywood actress who has been making the headlines for the past few weeks shared some positive vibes for the Indian Prime Minister.

      Happy birthday PM Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh And Other B-Town Celebs Wish The PM

      Kangana shared a video message in which she stated that the country is lucky to have him. She said that she has had the opportunity to meet him only twice or thrice, mainly for photo-ops. She also went on to say that the people of the nation love him despite noises that shun him, which is the only "propaganda of some people."

      She also added that the PM is treated unfairly, despite his hard work for the county's welfare. She wished to remind him that an ordinary man respects him much more than any other PM of India before him, and claimed that crores of Indians are praying for the PM's health on his birthday today. She concluded the video saying that India is lucky to have NaMo as the PM.

      She simply captioned the video as, "#HappyBirthdayPMModi". Take a look at the post:

      Kangana Ranaut is currently surrounded by her controversies and several Twitter spats with actors, filmmakers and politicians. Recently, she has been making headlines for her comments on Jaya Bachchan and Urmila Matondkar, after they disagreed with her statements against the Hindi film industry.

      Coming back to PM Narendra Modi, India's honourable Prime Minister turned 70 today on September 17. He is the 14th and current Prime Minister of India since 2014. Apart from Kangana, many Bollywood celebrities shared their best wishes for PM. Take a look at these posts:

