Happy birthday PM Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh And Other B-Town Celebs Wish The PM

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account on Thursday morning to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. The Bollywood actress who has been making the headlines for the past few weeks shared some positive vibes for the Indian Prime Minister.

Kangana shared a video message in which she stated that the country is lucky to have him. She said that she has had the opportunity to meet him only twice or thrice, mainly for photo-ops. She also went on to say that the people of the nation love him despite noises that shun him, which is the only "propaganda of some people."

She also added that the PM is treated unfairly, despite his hard work for the county's welfare. She wished to remind him that an ordinary man respects him much more than any other PM of India before him, and claimed that crores of Indians are praying for the PM's health on his birthday today. She concluded the video saying that India is lucky to have NaMo as the PM.

She simply captioned the video as, "#HappyBirthdayPMModi". Take a look at the post:

Kangana Ranaut is currently surrounded by her controversies and several Twitter spats with actors, filmmakers and politicians. Recently, she has been making headlines for her comments on Jaya Bachchan and Urmila Matondkar, after they disagreed with her statements against the Hindi film industry.

Coming back to PM Narendra Modi, India's honourable Prime Minister turned 70 today on September 17. He is the 14th and current Prime Minister of India since 2014. Apart from Kangana, many Bollywood celebrities shared their best wishes for PM. Take a look at these posts:

Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very Happy 70th Birthday. Wishing you more strength, happiness, positivity and great health above all. More power to you Sir!💪

Aapko mera Saashtaang Dandvat Pranaam! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/HJIWrn8cvX — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 17, 2020

Wishing a very happy birthday to @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi for inspiring and motivating the forgotten India. Specially the youth. I wish you long life and great health. Keep inspiring. pic.twitter.com/PJGpBPOYgl — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 17, 2020

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी।जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ!! प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वास्थ्य आयु प्रदान करे!! यही मेरी भगवान से प्रार्थना है!! Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! 🙏🌺🇮🇳 #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/8GZVXE7pug — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2020

Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 17, 2020

Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. 💐🙏 #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/0lBlBN44ZN — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2020

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday...May you always stay blessed...🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) September 17, 2020

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life. pic.twitter.com/TK0D2a3l9W — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2020

