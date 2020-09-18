Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: Actress Says Marketing For Films Without Stars Need To Be Pushed
Shabana Azmi is celebrating her birthday today (September 18). The veteran actress has been one of the most bankable faces in the industry for decades. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shabana talked about the ongoing backlash on Bollywood and if the star system will change. The actress said the makers have to change how film's marketing focuses on actors.
When asked if she thinks the star system is dying in the film industry, Azmi shared films make the stars. She claimed, "It's the marketing that needs to be pushed more for the film without stars. The opposite has been true. Films with big budgets have enormous marketing budgets."
Shabana Azmi On Small Films Being Recognised
Shabana Azmi has been a part of big as well as small films for decades. Giving an example of Chaitanya Tamhane's film she added, "The smaller film finds little visibility and is handicapped because of it. But, if we wish to push the bar and become relevant in the world we will have to remember that it is Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple that wins the best screenplay award at Venice!"
Shabana Azmi Talks About Her Birthday Celebrations
Talking about her birthday, Azmi shared that she won't be doing anything special on the day due to the pandemic and, "that will be a new experience." On her future expectations after having achieved a lot, she said, "I do hope that this is not the end of the road for me and that greater challenges await me. Barbara Streisand's lines are my favourite, "Ask what I want and I will sing I want more of everything, everything !"
Shabana Azmi Turns 70 On September 18
Shabana Azmi is best known for films with realistic storytelling and socially relevant content. She went on to become a part of commercial cinema like Amar Akbar Anthony and Parvarish. Some of her superhit films are with Vinod Khanna and Rajesh Khanna.
