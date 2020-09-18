Happy Birthday Shabana Azmi: Actress Says Marketing For Films Without Stars Need To Be Pushed

Shabana Azmi On Small Films Being Recognised

Shabana Azmi has been a part of big as well as small films for decades. Giving an example of Chaitanya Tamhane's film she added, "The smaller film finds little visibility and is handicapped because of it. But, if we wish to push the bar and become relevant in the world we will have to remember that it is Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple that wins the best screenplay award at Venice!"

Shabana Azmi Talks About Her Birthday Celebrations

Talking about her birthday, Azmi shared that she won't be doing anything special on the day due to the pandemic and, "that will be a new experience." On her future expectations after having achieved a lot, she said, "I do hope that this is not the end of the road for me and that greater challenges await me. Barbara Streisand's lines are my favourite, "Ask what I want and I will sing I want more of everything, everything !"

Shabana Azmi Turns 70 On September 18

Shabana Azmi is best known for films with realistic storytelling and socially relevant content. She went on to become a part of commercial cinema like Amar Akbar Anthony and Parvarish. Some of her superhit films are with Vinod Khanna and Rajesh Khanna.