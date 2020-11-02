Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Suhana Khan Wishes Father And BFF Shanaya Kapoor With An Adorable Pic

Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 today and many fans took to social media to wish their superstar at the stroke of midnight, and among them was daughter Suhana Khan who also shared a memorable moment with her father, on her Instagram story. Suhana also wished BFF Shanaya Kapoor in the post, who is turning 21 today (November 2).

Suhana shared a monochrome picture on her Instagram story she captioned it as, "Happy Birthday to my best friends lol" and "love" along with a heart emoji. The picture shared from memories is dated November 2, 2019, hinting that it is from SRK's last year's birthday bash at his Alibaug farmhouse. It also has their ages written as 54 and 20 to which Suhana added, "55 and 21 hehe" in the caption as they are turning a year older. In the photo, Suhana can be seen smiling at the camera, sporting a little black dress with Shah Rukh on one side and Shanaya on the other side by her.

Suhana's Post For the unversed, Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya Panday have been seen together often and refer to each other as BFFs. They have reportedly been thickest of friends since they were babies. Suhana With Her BFFs Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is in UAE where he and family have been attending India Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) matches. He will be celebrating his birthday this year with his family in Dubai. Last week, during a Twitter interaction with netizens, the actor had urged fans not to gather outside his house Mannat, amidst COVID-19 pandemic. SRK Is Currently In Dubai On the other hand, while fans are excited for SRK's comeback to big screen possibly next year with Pathan or Atlee Kumar's directorial, they are also excited about Suhana's debut project, which hasn't been confirmed yet.

