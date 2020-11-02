Happy Birthday SRK: Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma And Kareena Kapoor Wish Him With Heartfelt Posts

This Is What Happens When Madhuri Dixit Meets Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit shared two snaps to wish the birthday boy. In one of the photos, SRK is seen romancing the dhak-dhak girl on the stage while another one features the duo shaking a leg. Madhuri captioned her pictures as, "Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic & loads of love ♥️ Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon."

Anushka Sharma Wishes King Khan A Legendary Birthday

The actress shared a throwback picture from one of their promotional events for Harry Met Sejal and wrote, "To your wit, charm, intelligence, open-heartedness! Have a legendary birthday Shahrukh."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls SRK The 'Most Gracious Superstar'

Bebo posted a still featuring her and King Khan in 'Marjaani' song from Billu, and captioned it as, "Happy birthday King Khan... Let's always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring @iamsrk ❤️🎈🎈."

Shilpa Shetty's Special Birthday Wish For Her First Co-Star

Shilpa Shetty who made her debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar shared a picture with the superstar and wrote, "A very happy birthday to my first hero, my Baazigar @iamsrk. I pray that you always get all that your heart desires & a lot more, because you deserve all of it, Shah ❤️."