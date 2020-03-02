Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Disha Patani And Ayesha Shroff Wish Him In The Cutest Way!

Within a short span of time, Tiger Shroff has built a solid fan-fase and touted to be one of the most successful stars among the current lot of actors. When it comes to action films, there's no one who can beat Tiger's solid punches and kicks on the big screen.

As the Baaghi actor celebrates his 30th birthday today, his mother Ayesha Shroff penned a cute birthday wish by sharing a childhood photo of Tiger where he looks cute as a button in a white kurta. She captioned the picture as, "Happiest birthday to my Tiger❤️❤️❤️❤️ you are the best son a mother could be blessed with❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @tigerjackieshroff."

Check out her Instagram post here.

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also wished him in a special way by sharing video from one of her dance rehearsals where she is seen shaking a leg with the young star.

She wrote, 'This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses) 🤪🐵 happiest b'day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto🐵😜❤️🤗 go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny🔥🔥❤️ @tigerjackieshroff."

An overwhelmed Tiger replied back, "So cute thank u d❤️."

His Baaghi 3 co-star Shraddha Kapoor also wished him on Instagram and wrote, "Tiggy! It's your birthday!! From Baaghi to Baaghi 3, I've enjoyed shooting with you every minute. #GetReadyToFight is reflection of you and your hard work. Stay tuned as we bring this to you today.. wishing you a very Happy Birthday 🐠💥❤."

Meanwhile, in a recent media interaction, Tiger opened up about his birthday plans for this year and revealed, "I'm happy and blessed that for the last four years I am having a working birthday. This time too I will be working. I remember when I was a kid there used to be a birthday party and friends and family would come over."

"Shraddha is my childhood friend and she would also come to my party. I know Shraddha that well. As far as gifts are concerned, I remember my dad gifting me a spider plant which is very good for air purification and Tulsi plant as we know is medicinal," said the actor.

Speaking about work, Tiger will be next seen in Baaghi 3 which is slated to release this week.

