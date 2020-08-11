Happy Janmashtami: Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Extend Wishes To Their Fans

As the nation celebrates the annual Hindu festival of Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, B-town celebrities extend their wishes to their fans on this auspicious day. Unlike previous years, most of the Janmashtami celebrations are low key, keeping the novel Coronavirus pandemic in mind.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was the first to wish his fans on the eve of Janmashtami, and wrote, "T 3623 - जन्माष्टमी के पावन अवसर पे हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ ."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared his cute picture on Instagram, dressed up as Krishna, and wrote, "Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however this year let's all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace & harmony, #HappyJanmashtami to all. P.S- Clearly my favourite Janmashtami picture."

On the eve of Janmashtami, actress Kangana Ranaut revealed why she's a 'Bhakt' of Lord Krishna and shared, "They say how can an intellectual like me be a Bhakt? When I understood there are more galaxies in this universe than the amount of atoms on this planet,I decided I can only be a Fan/Devotee/Bhakt of this magic,every other belief is dellusion/ arrogance."

Amitabh Bachchan Gets A Job Offer From Fan After Actor Expresses Concern About Finding Work

Kangana also called Krishna 'fashionista incarnation of God' and said, "Krishna is the only fashionista incarnation of God ha ha he loved decorating himself with peacock feathers, flowers and yellow silk, he played flute and danced like a celestial being, what to say about Krishna he is not God. He is a doorway to madness."

Actress Kajol also wished her fans, and tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very #HappyJanmashtami."

"To all my friends here: Wish you a Happy and Blessed Janmashtami! May the grace of Lord Krishna always be with you," wrote actress-turned-politician Hema Malini on Twitter.

FilmiBeat wishes all his readers a happy Janmashtami. Stay safe.