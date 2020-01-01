Happy New Year 2020: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Party Hard With Saif, Kareena, Varun And Natasha!

Too Much Gorgeousness In A Frame

Anushka Sharma wished her fans 'Happy New Year' with this gorgeous snap from the celebrations where she and her hubby Virat are seen striking a pose with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

It's The Time To Chill

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also shared glimpses from her party on her Instagram stories. In one of the stories, she was heard calling hubby Virat Kohli a "cutie".

Pose Like The Khans

We came across one more picture where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur posed for a family picture and it's all things cute.

Power Couple

Posting this stunning click, Virat Kohli wrote, "On point for 2020 ❤️" and we couldn't agree more to it. The cricketer looked dashing in a black tuxedo while his wife Anushka Sharma dazzled in a high-slit dress.