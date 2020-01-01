Happy New Year 2020: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Party Hard With Saif, Kareena, Varun And Natasha!
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been holidaying in Gstaad, Switzerland since last couple of days and their vacation pictures have already taken the internet by storm. The lovebirds welcomed the New Year there with joy and celebrations and had Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal for company.
Check out some of the pictures from the wonderful night here.
Too Much Gorgeousness In A Frame
Anushka Sharma wished her fans 'Happy New Year' with this gorgeous snap from the celebrations where she and her hubby Virat are seen striking a pose with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.
It's The Time To Chill
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also shared glimpses from her party on her Instagram stories. In one of the stories, she was heard calling hubby Virat Kohli a "cutie".
Pose Like The Khans
We came across one more picture where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur posed for a family picture and it's all things cute.
Power Couple
Posting this stunning click, Virat Kohli wrote, "On point for 2020 ❤️" and we couldn't agree more to it. The cricketer looked dashing in a black tuxedo while his wife Anushka Sharma dazzled in a high-slit dress.
