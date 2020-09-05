Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut And Others Express Gratitude To Teachers

Ajay Devgn

The Singham actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I've realised that every time I'm behind it, I've learnt something new. It's an ongoing process."

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana shared an adorable picture from her school days and captioned it as, "This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020."

Sidharth Malhotra

"To all who've helped me understand life and make the best out of it, who've taught me lessons so I could ace better at the things I do.. Here's wishing them a #HappyTeachersDay," read the Marjaavaan actor's tweet.

Sonu Sood

Sood Sood dedicated a post to his late mother and wrote, "तेरे ही दिखाए रास्ते पे निकल हूँ माँ। मंज़िल दूर है लेकिन मिलेगी ज़रूर। Happy teacher's day my teacher❣️ Prof. Saroj sood."

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram page and shared a long note which read, "How does one thank a person who has helped shape their life? Words truly can never do justice to express gratitude for the role teachers play in our lives. But, I will still want to take this opportunity and thank all my gurus, luckily have a photo with her when I visited my school recently, and she was still there. My favourite Physics teacher (didn't like the subject so much) Radha Miss, always had this joie de vivre, positive energy and a huge smile when she entered the class... Nothing has changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness ❤️😄."

She further wrote, "In this lockdown especially seeing my son do virtual school and the patience we got to have with them, 😅 I've realised the value of teachers even more. They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today ❤️ Happy Teacher's Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day. Thank you 🙏🏻."