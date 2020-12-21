Harman Baweja Gets Engaged To Sasha Ramchandani; Actor's Sister Shares A Photo From Roka Ceremony

Harman Baweja-Sasha Ramchandani's Picture From Roka Ceremony Goes Viral

Rowena shared a picture from Harman and Sasha's roka ceremony and captioned it as, " Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can't wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja." Meanwhile, Harman's colleagues and friends from the industry dropped congratulatory wishes on Rowena's post. Shamita Shetty wrote, "Congratulationsss" along with a heart-eyed cat and a hugging face emoji. "Aweee", commented Sania Mirza. Sagarika Ghatge also congratulated Harman and Sasha for their new beginnings.

Who Is Sasha Ramchandani?

Harman's to-be-wife Sasha is an integrative nutrition health coach. She also runs a health and wellness page called 'Better Balanced Self' on Instagram.

Harman Baweja Dated Priyanka Chopra In The Past

Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra reportedly fell in love on the sets of Love Story 2050 which was the former's Bollywood debut film. Unfortunately, their romance was short-lived and the couple soon parted ways. Later, in an interview, Harman had opened up about his breakup and said, "I blame myself. She kept asking me to give her time but I didn't. I couldn't. After two flops, I felt a lot of pressure to do well in my third film. I got too engrossed in it. I got too close to the project. Too involved. In fact, Ashu Sir (Ashutosh Gowariker) used to tell me, 'we are not used to people getting into our space. We don't let any actor do that.' But I crossed all boundaries. I was involved at every stage, every level. What's Your Raashee? was very important to me."

Cut To Present

Harman Baweja is now all set to wed Sasha Ramchandani. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is happily married to singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary.