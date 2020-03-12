Coronavirus: Derogatory Joke On EXES Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor By Harsh Goenka Receives Flak!

Twitteratis are anything but impressed with the derogatory tweet by Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises. It's known to all that COVID-19 has left the entire nation worried and puzzled. Amidst all the panic, the last thing we want is 'silly jokes' on Coronavirus. So, when Harsh Goenka tweeted a joke on Coronavirus, if offended many fans of Kareena and Shahid.

He wrote, "What is the difference between Kareena and Corona? One who comes in contact with Kareena is Saif. One who comes in contact with Corona is not safe. And what is the similarity? Ye Kareena aur Corona ke chakkar mei bahut "Shahid" ho chuke hain."

Needless to mention the tweet was in a poor taste. Here's how netizens reacted to his tweet..

Chirpy Says @IndianPrism: "Please uninstall WhatsApp. Delete Twitter too. The IQ of Social media will increase exponentially after you leave, Unkil."

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj @DeepikaBhardwaj: "I am appalled that a person of your stature can make a tweet like that. This is not funny sir. Extremely disrespectful towards the woman you're talking about & extremely insensitive to the situation prevailing because of a deadly virus that's taken lives. Shameful & Sick."

"WorstStyle Genius" Lion face Lion @Loquacious_Lion: "Harsh, these silly juvenile tweets do not suit your stature. Stop reading WhatsApp forwards and perhaps study the works of great American stand up comedians. Much better and relevant material there."

Gaurav Arora @GauravArora_: "Harsh ji, This becomes insensitive when people have died and there are hundreds of families who lost their dear ones. We don't know them, but we can try to empathize with them. Don't make jokes on a deadily virus, or any disease because it only takes lives and someone loses."

Sushant Chandak @sushantchandak: "Extremely distasteful tweet! When will privileged and entitled people realize that mocking disease and joking about it is not cool. And of course, comparing someone with it also. Hope this tweet is deleted."

What's your thoughts on Harsh Goenka's tweet?

(Social media posts are unedited.)