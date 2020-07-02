Harshvardhan Kapoor Prefers OTT Over Theatres: Films Will No Longer Be Judged By Box Office Numbers

The changed global situation due to the Coronavirus pandemic has got films opting to release on OTT platforms in the Hindi film industry. This has irked theatre owners and got celebrities divided on the topic.

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor sees this development as a positive one because box office numbers will no longer be used to judge whether a film is good or not. He also feels OTT platforms give the opportunity to compete with content from all over the world, and therefore the quality of the film will be given more regard.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Harshvardhan said about filmmakers opting for digital release, "Good that it's happening because now it's all about the chatter. It's all about what people are saying about the film. The box office is no longer that much of benchmark. It's not that a film made so much money so it must be good. It's a different way of judging now."

"It's like playing at the World Cup as opposed to playing at Ranji Trophy. That's the way I look at doing films. I want people and my friends from all over the world should be able to watch my work," he added.

Talking about his preferences, Harshvardhan said, "Anyway, the films I like to do, my sensibilities are a little bit off beat. So, I don't have that obsession that my films have to release in a theatre. I don't think that my film has to make this much money and sell this many tickets. For me, that's not what it is about. I honestly think the box office collection is a reflection of people's desire to want to go see a film, it doesn't reflect the quality of the film."

Harshvardhan was last seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. He will next be seen in an Abhinav Bindra biopic which is untitled as of now.

ALSO READ: Madhur Bhandarkar Understands The Pressure Producers Are Under, To Choose OTT Over Theatres