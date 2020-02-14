Has Vicky Kaushal Hiked His Fee Post Uri's Success? The Actor Reveals The Truth

Right from his debut film Masaan, Vicky Kaushal has always enthralled the audience with his heartfelt performances in his films. However, it was Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike which proved to be a turning point for him. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 and even helped Vicky to bag the National Award for Best Actor.

Recently, there were reports floating in the media about the actor hiking his remuneration after delivering this huge hit at the box office.

Recently when Filmibeat caught up with Vicky during the promotions of his upcoming film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, the actor reacted to these reports.

Vicky told us, 'Mujhe chulha bhi toh jalana hai' (jokes) It's not like I have hiked my remuneration. It's just that sometimes, you take you films which you wrap up in 20 days and then, there are some films where you devote a lot of months. When you are investing so much and giving that much time to prep as well, then the logistics should be accordingly to that. At the end of the day, you are selling your services. So, we don't have fixed pay cheques. It's not like, if you give a successful film, you hike your remuneration. There are other logistical reasons as well due to which the amount keeps changing. It increases as well as decreases. But, people always talk about the hike."

Talking about how Uri: The Surgical Strike's success was a highlight in his career, the actor said, "It has been a beautiful year. There was a time when I was even ready to pay to get work, and now I am receiving so much love. Producers can also rely on me now and I am getting work. Also, I am getting to work with filmmakers with whom it was my dream to work, which feels great. Also, my self confidence has increased and I feel, yes I am on the right track. Uri was made by a debutante filmmaker. I had never played a solo lead before this film. So, I had a huge responsibility on my shoulders. But because the film clicked, the audience accepted it. As long as the script works for you, you must go for it. You never know what the next Friday might bring for you.

The industry is going through a beautiful phase where people are not just dependent of the film's packaging. If the content in your film is good, there's an audience for it. People will buy the tickets and go, watch and support your film."

He further added, "It's been a great year for me after Uri: The Surgical Strike. People have showered me with love. It feels like they have snatched the film from us and made it their own. More than the box office numbers and awards, that feeling was more special for us. You feel more happy about your success when you see that happiness reflecting in your parents' eyes. When you see your parents sitting back and enjoying that success, it feels good. My dad has struggled a lot in his life. His only regret in life is that my grandfather wasn't there to enjoy his good phase. I feel good that now when my time is good, my parents are there with me to see that time. I feel, God has been kind."

In the same interview, Vicky told us that he is eager to overcome his fear of ghosts and revealed that he feels jealous of people who don''t feel scared to watch horror movies.

The actor confessed, "I would love to overcome that fear because I get very jealous of people who say we really enjoy horror films. I wonder don''t they feel scared at night? If I see something in the kitchen in a horror film, I would probably see the same thing in my kitchen in real life! And it becomes difficult to sleep alone at night."

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is slated to hit the theatrical screens on February 21, 2020.

