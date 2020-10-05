    For Quick Alerts
      Hathras Case: Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Celebs Slam MLA For Misogynist Comments

      The Hathras case has led to a nationwide outrage on social media, and many have been calling out the police investigation and have claimed there is a political angle to the gangrape case. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Surendra Singh's misogynist comments on the case has upset many netizens including Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Farah Khan Ali, Vir Das, Onir and others.

      BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Surendra Singh on Saturday said that the parents of young women must inculcate good values in them to stop incidents of rape. ANI quoted him as saying, "Such incidents can be stopped only with sanskar [culture and values] and not with shashan [governance] or talwar [sword]. The government's job is to protect the people but it is also the responsibility of parents to teach children polite behaviour and manners." He added, "Our country can become beautiful with the combination of sanskar and sarkar [government]."

      The comments shocked many as the backward and narrow minded statement came from someone at a higher post in the government of India. Among several, actress Kriti Sanon was furious and strongly reacted saying this kind of mindset has to change.

      While Farah Khan wrote, "To Stop rape we need to change the mentality of men like him." Take a look at all the tweets from B-town celebs opposing the misogynist comments,

      Meanwhile, Adityanath-led UP government is facing immense criticism over its handling of the Hathras gangrape case. According to reports, four upper-caste Thakur men allegedly gang-raped and tortured the 19-year-old woman on September 14, who died at a hospital in New Delhi on September 29. She was then hastily cremated on Wednesday midnight by the police, without allowing her family to perform the last rites.

      Sayani Gupta Takes A Jibe At SRK's Gandhi Jayanti Post; Urges Him To Speak Up For The Truth

      Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra React To The Hathras Case

      Story first published: Monday, October 5, 2020, 11:11 [IST]
