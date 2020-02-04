Hawa Singh First Look: Salman Khan Introduces Sooraj Pancholi As Boxing Legend

It's raining sports biopics in Bollywood. While Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is yet to hit the big screens, we have one more real life story all set to translated on the big screen. Sooraj Pancholi is all set to play legendary boxer Hawa Singh in his biopic.

Superstar Salman Khan, who is known to be a mentor to Sooraj, unveiled his first look from the sports film and wrote, "Hawa se baatein karega singh... #HawaSinghBiopic @Sooraj9pancholi."

In the poster, the Hero actor is seen gulping down a large glass of milk while taking a break on a haystack in the boxing ring.

Sooraj took to his Twitter page to thank Salman for sharing the film's poster and wrote, "Won't let u down sir!"

For those who ain't aware, Captain Hawa Singh was an army officer, who after retirement from army, made tremendous contribution in the field of boxing for India. Singh was an Indian Heavyweight boxer, who dominated Indian and Asian amateur boxing for a decade in his weight class. He won the Asian Games gold medal in Heavyweight category in consecutive editions of the games in the 1966 Asiad and the 1970 Asiad both held in Bangkok, Thailand - a feat unmatched by any Indian boxer to date (August 2008).

He also won the National Championships in the Heavyweight category a record 11 consecutive times - from 1961 to 1972. Reportedly, he even mentored boxer Vijender Singh.

Hawa Singh will be directed by Prakash Nambiar and jointly produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha and Sam S Fernandes. The film is slated to hit the shooting floors soon.

Sooraj Pancholi was last seen in Satellite Shankar opposite Megha Akash. The film was a box office dud.

