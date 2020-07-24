Heartbroken Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, 13-Year-Old Fan Dies By Suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death shook the entire country. Even after more than a month, fans are heartbroken and are unable to accept it. According to a recent report, the late actor's 13-year-old fan died by suicide after being unable to bear the news.

On Wednesday night, a girl who was in 7th standard committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. The girl's family said that she was a big fan of Sushant Singh Rajput. Her father told the local media that she was depressed since the actor's death and was watching videos and listening to songs of his movies.

Since the actor's passing, this is the fourth death by suicide of his fans. Earlier, a 12-year-old boy of class 6 ended his life in the same manner as the Bollywood actor. He too was a fan and watched the news to hear about the actor's death before he took the extreme step. Another girl in Odisha ended her life because she could not bear the actor's passing away.

Police confirmed the girl's death on Thursday morning and revealed that they would conduct further investigation into different angles of the incident. The police stated that she was alone when the tragedy took place. The police officials in their statement, said, "When the girls' parents returned, they found the door locked from inside. The father entered the house from the backyard and found his daughter hanging from the ceiling. We have also recovered a suicide note purportedly written by the late teenager that said that she was ending her life because she did that actor Sushant has left the world."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his home in Bandra. The police are investigating to find out the reason that caused the actor to take the step. According to reports, after recording statements from more than 35 people, Mumbai police will also be summoning Kangana Ranaut for the same.

