Hema Malini Agrees With Jaya Bachchan's Speech; Says 'You Cannot Tarnish The Image Of Bollywood'

Hema Malini Says She Agrees With Jaya Bachchan's Statement

The Sholay actress told the news portal, "You cannot tarnish the image of Bollywood. These are small instances, like a stain on a piece of cloth we must wash it away. I have received a lot of love from this industry, how can I watch anyone say anything bad about it?."

Hema Malini Calls Bollywood A Beautiful And Creative World

She further added, "Bollywood is a beautiful and creative world. It is an art and culture industry. I have gained name fame and respect from this industry."

Besides Hema Malini, Kubbra Sait Also Hailed Jaya Bachchan's Speech

The Sacred Games actress shared Jaya Bachchan's speech on her Twitter page and wrote, " #JayaBachchan The Iron Lady. I tip my hat to thee. Also sleeping tonight with a smile on my face. When I grow up I want to be the fearless you."

Earlier, Dia Mirza Condemned The Vilification Of The Film Industry In Her Tweet

"Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable," Dia Mirza wrote on her Twitter page.