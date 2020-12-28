Hema Malini Mourns Death Of Veteran Dance Historian Sunil Kothari, Says He Encouraged Her Passion For Dance

Politician, dancer and actor Hema Malini took to Twitter on Monday, to mourn the death of veteran classical dance historian, Sunil Kothari. The actress in her tribute also revealed that in the early stages of her career, he encouraged her to keep her passion for dance alive.

According to reports, veteran classical dance historian Sunil Kothari died on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 87. He reportedly had also tested positive COVID-19 a month ago. Kothari had been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2001 for his contribution to Indian classical dance. In his career spanning decades, he had written more than 20 books on different forms of Indian classical dance forms including Sattriya Dances of Assam, New Directions in Indian Dance.

Hema Malini wrote in her tweet "Sunil Kothari, eminent dance critic has passed away.He was one of those who encouraged me in the initial stage of my career. He was a passionate lover of art, a spl person who took grt interest in classical dance and encouraged young dancers. Will truly miss u Sunilji."

Recently Hema Malini's old video performing Bharatnatyam went viral on social media. Apart from being a phenomenal actress, she has also showcased her talent as a dancer occasionally on stage. The clip reportedly from her performance in 1968, has already garnered over 2M views and 1.4k likes on Youtube.

The actresses turned 72 last month and also became a grandmother again after her daughter Ahana Deol Vohra gave birth to girl twins. She had expressed her joy on Twitter and written, "Delighted to share the good news of my younger daughter Ahana and Vaibhav who are blessed with twin girls."

ALSO READ: Hema Malini's Daughter Ahana Deol Gives Birth To Twin Girls; Says 'Sometimes Miracles Come In Pairs'

ALSO READ: Hema Malini On Dharmendra: I Didn't Get Enough Time To Spend With Him Since Marriage