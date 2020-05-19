Hera Pheri 3 On Hold: Suniel Shetty Says Some Differences Need To Be Ironed Out!

Here's Why Hera Pheri 3 Has Been Delayed

Suniel Shetty told the tabloid, "Everything is on hold for now. The film's team intends to make Hera Pheri 3, but some differences need to be ironed out. The film is a big hit on television as well as in the meme world and we are all aware of the anticipation among the audience for the film."

Indra Kumar Had Earlier Confirmed That Hera Pheri 3 Will Be High On VFX

The Total Dhamaal director was quoted as saying by DNA, "I'm happy that the favourite trio is coming back together. We start the film towards the end of this year. It's currently being scripted. I was completely cut off from that project for the last three months because I was busy with Total Dhamaal. So, it will definitely be bigger and better and involve heavy VFX. I'm expecting people to enjoy the film as much."

Meanwhile, Hera Pheri Recently Completed 20 Years

On the first film's 20th anniversary, Suniel recalled in an interview with IMDb, all the tricks that the director Priyadarshan used to extract the best performances from the cast.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I don't know how the film was made, it just happened. We arrived on the sets every morning, the costumes were basically just stretched and given to us, not even ironed. The director would ask us to sleep in the afternoon on paper, so we used to sleep on newspapers. He (Priyadarshan) said I don't want you to be comfortable. When you get up, you should have rested, but stay uncomfortable. So, we wore no makeup, nothing. Akshay Kumar, me and Paresh ji were constantly together, constantly rehearsing our lines, constantly improvising and Priyan sir is one man who knows when to say cut."

Hera Pheri Clicked With The Audience Because Of This Reason

"It (Hera Pheri) was a film where action heroes were doing comedy and being controlled by someone like Babu Bhai, so audiences must have found that very amusing," Suniel revealed the reason behind the film's success.