Hera Pheri Unknown Facts: Suniel Shetty & Akshay Kumar Used To Sleep On Newspapers During The Shoot

Recently, one of the most iconic comedy films of Hindi film industry, Hera Pheri, completed 20 years. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. In a recent interview with IMDb, Suniel Shetty shared some unknown facts about the shooting of the film and revealed that he and Akshay used to sleep on newspapers on the sets.

He said, "I don't know how the film was made, it just happened. We arrived on the sets every morning; the costumes were basically just stretched and given to us, not even ironed. The director would ask us to sleep in the afternoon on paper, so we used to sleep on newspapers. He (Priyadarshan) said I don't want you to be comfortable."

"When you get up, you should have rested, but stay uncomfortable. So, we wore no makeup, nothing. Akshay Kumar, me and Paresh ji were constantly together, constantly rehearsing our lines, constantly improvising and Priyan sir is one man who knows when to say cut," added Shetty.

Before doing Hera Pheri, Suniel and Akshay were majorly touted as action stars. When asked how it felt to land in a comedy film after doing a series of action films, Suniel said, "It was a film where action heroes were doing comedy and being controlled by someone like Babu Bhai, so audiences must have found that very amusing."

Hera Pheri also starred Tabu and Om Puri in key roles. Made on a budget of Rs7.5 crore, the film had grossed Rs 21.4 crore at the box office. However, the best part of Hera Pheri was not its collection but, the several iconic scenes and dialogues that have been cracking up the audience from the last 20 years!