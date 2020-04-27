    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Here's Why 1300 People Signed An Online Petition To Disable WhatsApp On Amitabh Bachchan's Phone

      By
      |

      Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, recently has been garnering a lot of backlash due to his tweets about Coronavirus, which are often WhatsApp forwards, fake news and memes. According to a fan's tweet, about 1300 people have sighed a petition asking Mark Zuckerberg to disable WhatsApp on Amitabh Bachchan's phone.

      Fans Want Amitabh Bachchan To Disable Whatsapp Account

      The description of the bizarre petition reads that the megastar has been falling prey to fake news and in order to restore his dignity, they wish the superstar stays away from WhatsApp. Amid the lockdown, the actor has been keeping busy with books, his blog and interacting with fans on social media. Last month, Amitabh Bachchan received flak on social media for posting a tweet that claimed, clapping could reduce or destroy the virus potency. After many tagged the actor and said it was misinformation, the post was deleted.

      Soon after, Big B shared on the micro-blogging site that the Novel Coronavirus can stay in human excreta for weeks. The claim was dismissed by Lav Aggarwal, the joint secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Big B was also called out for posting a viral photo that claimed to be taken by a satellite, which shows India lit up while the rest of the world is in darkness. The post came after PM Modi's 9 pm 9 minutes activity on April 5.

      However, the most recent controversy does not include a Whatsapp forward. The actor tweeted a joke about COVID-19, which didn't sit well with netizens. He shared about how a bat broke into his residence Jalsa and how COVID-19 doesn't seem to stop following him.

      He tweeted, "T 3510 - Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it ..A Bat , a चमगादर has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. badi mushkil se use bahar nikala .. Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha !!!"(sic)

      Amitabh Bachchan Slammed For His 'COVID-19 Bat Joke; Netizens Call Him Out For Maligning Wildlife

      South African Care Facility Supported By Amitabh Bachchan In COVID-19 Controversy

      Read more about: amitabh bachchan coronavirus
      Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 17:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X