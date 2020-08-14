Here's Why 'Free Nick Jonas' Is Trending On Twitter; Fans Ask Priyanka Chopra To Get Off His Back

Priyanka Chopra had recently shared a picture with husband Nick Jonas in which she can be seen sitting on his back. While the two are one of the most beloved celebrity couples, the picture led the fans trending hashtag #FreeNickJonas on Twitter.

PeeCee shared a picture four days ago (August 10) on Instagram and captioned it as, "Push ups are my favourite exercise? @nickjonas." The picture shows the couple twinning in black fitness outfits. While the pop star is down on the ground in a plank position, doing push-ups, Priyanka can be seen sitting on Nick's back. Nick and Priyanka often share workout clips and pictures on social media.

Many touted the picture as "couple goals", others had a completely opposite reaction on Twitter with the hashtag #FreeNickJonas. While one user wrote, "Look at that poor lil face he deserves better. #freenickjonas, "another said, "Didi, why this JULM!!"

GET OFF OF HIM HE LOOKS SO SAD https://t.co/WoC2Br52Yj — Tiffany Antony (@tiffanyantony) August 10, 2020

Look at that poor lil face💔 he deserves better.#freenickjonas pic.twitter.com/o8enGrbMgR — Kaveri (@TBopanna) August 13, 2020

#FreeNickJonas Air india A-7714 Flight is ready to Take Off Sawari apne saman ki khud zimeedar hai pic.twitter.com/32nMz4XeHN — Youtuber Rohit Oberoi (@rohit1421) August 13, 2020

Earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick welcomed a new family member and shared the news with their fans on Instagram. The 38-year-old actress and the musician, 27, have adopted a dog and named him Panda. Chopra introduced the pup by sharing a set of photographs with him. The caption read, "Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda." Priyanka further added in her post, "We adopted this little rescue (soon he won't be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can't be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!"

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Keanu Reeves-starrer, Matrix 4 and alongside Richard Madden in Citadel by Anthony and Joe Russo.

