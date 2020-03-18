Here's Why Salman Khan Will Never Move Out Of Bandra's Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan since childhood has been living in a flat in the Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, rumours of him moving out has always come up but the actor has never moved to a new place. According to a recent report, the actor prefers staying there because his parents and family live in the same building, and he is deeply attached to the place.

"I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way," Salman had said earlier in an interview.

Back in 2019, rumours had surfaced that Salman was moving into a new house, but a source close to the actor has revealed, "Salman Khan will never leave Galaxy Apartments."

Reminiscing his childhood memories, Salman also shared the entire building feels like a big family to him, "When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren't different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone's house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house,"

Salman's father, a legendary screenwriter, Salim was also attached to the place and had said, "If I ever leave this house, my heart will cry. Then I won't be able to live happily,"

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for the upcoming cop drama Radhe, which also stars Disha Patani. He has also announced the release of multi starrer, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Asim Riaz, Poja Hegde, Aayush Sharma and more.

