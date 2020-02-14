Gully Boy's One Year Anniversary: Here's Why The Nation Is So Obsessed With Siddhant Chaturvedi

What started off as a dream for debutant Siddhant Chaturvedi has turned into reality and how! The young talented actor who made his big Bollywood debut with Excel Entertainment's Gully Boy, walked away with rave reviews from the critics, audience and the industry alike.

Equipped with confidence, a passion to make it big and above all talent, the powerhouse performer stole the show in the movie that was chosen as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Industry circles have been buzzing with this sparkling new talent that hit it out of the park with his gutsy performance as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's musical, alongside Ranveer Singh. Needless to say, the actor proudly walked away with all the 'Best Debutant' awards for the film.

Siddhant's stellar debut made him an overnight sensation and a rage amongst the audience to the extent that he was bestowed upon with adjectives by the industry like 'find of the year', 'overnight sensation', 'a star is born' among others.

Such has been the craze and popularity of Siddhant among the audience, especially his fans that it has paved the way for reputed production houses signing him on the dotted line for their respective projects lined up this year.

Among the impressive list of his forthcoming films include Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 with debutant Sharvari Wagh to be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously been an assistant director on YRF blockbusters including Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Next is Excel Entertainment's untitled film in which he will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, to be helmed by Rahul Dholakia.

Last but not the least is Dharma Productions' untitled relationship drama featuring superstar Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, to be directed by Shakun Batra.

