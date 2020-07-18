    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shakuntala Devi: Here's Why We Need More Films Like Amazon Prime Video's Upcoming Biopic

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Knowledge, education, and intelligence are three interdependent key elements for a person to flourish and that fact will be emphasised in the biographical drama film titled Shakuntala Devi which will be available for streaming on the over-the-top platform of Amazon Prime Video this 31 July 2020 onwards.

      Heres Why We Needs More Films Like Amazon Prime Video Release Shakuntala Devi

      The film follows Shakuntala Devi's life, who was a genius mathematician and astounded the whole world with her intelligence, by solving complex mathematical calculations within a matter of seconds.

      The power of the mind can move mountains effortlessly and people like Shakuntala Devi and Anand Kumar were well aware of that fact, which is why they were educators, paving way for a better future by sharpening the minds of the next generation.

      India is full of gems and world-class educators like Anand Kumar and Shakuntala Devi, who made a significant change by passing on their knowledge. It is high time we recognised these unsung heroes and gave them their due. Fortunately, Bollywood is bringing to its audience awe-inspiring real-life based stories like Super 30 and Shakuntala Devi!

      The upcoming film Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film stars Vidya Balan in the lead along with the stellar cast of Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh.

      So, make sure to grab some popcorn and tune-in to Amazon Prime Video on July 31 to watch the film!

      Netizens Impressed With Shakuntala Devi's Trailer, Say 'Is There Anything Vidya Balan Can't Do?'

      After Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi Trailer Release, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Memes!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X