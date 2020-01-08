    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      No Copyright On Real-life Events: HC On Suit Opposing Chhapaak Release

      By Pti
      |

      Paving the way for the release of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said no one person can claim copyright on a story inspired by true events or incidents.

      A writer, Rakesh Bharti had filed a suit in the HC claiming that he had originally penned a story on the life of an acid attack survivor on which Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based.

      Bharti in his suit sought for his name to be included in the credits as one of the creative writers and also sought a stay on the January 10, 2020, release of the movie.

      high-court-on-suit-opposing-chhapaak-release-no-copyright-on-real-life-events

      After hearing brief arguments on the interim relief sought by Bharti, Justice S C Gupte made prima facie observations that copyright cannot be claimed over such stories.

      "This is a real life event. When the source of the story is common then no one can claim copyright. Just because someone has or is writing a story on a real life event or incident does not mean nobody else cannot," Justice Gupte said.

      "You (Bharti) are claiming monopoly on a real life incident. It is impossible to grant copyright on such stories," the judge said.

      Bharti's counsels Girish Godbole and Ashok Sarogi then made a statement to the court that, as on today, they are not seeking interim relief by way of stay on the movie's release.

      The lawyers said they would keep the arguments on copyright infringement open and would compare the scripts once Chhapaak is released.

      The HC accepted the statement and posted the suit for further hearing after six weeks. The movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

      The suit filed by Bharti claimed that he had conceived an idea/script for a movie, tentatively titled 'Black Day', and got it registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) in February 2015.

      What Does Deepika Padukone's Visit To JNU Mean? Was It For Chhapaak Promotions Or Not?

      Bharti said since then he has been working on the script and approaching several artists and producers, including Fox Star Studio, for narration.

      "However, the project could not commence due to unavoidable circumstances. The plaintiff had narrated the idea to Fox Star Studio, which is the production house for 'Chhapaak'," the plea said.

      Read more about: chhapaak deepika padukone
      Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 17:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue