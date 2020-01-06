Leave Everything! These Hilarious Malang Memes Will Shoo Away Your Monday Blues
Earlier today (January 6, 2019), the makers of the upcoming film, Malang, unleashed its trailer and left the netizens all pumped up for its release. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a romantic-thriller drama which casts Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles. The trailer has been receiving positive response from the netizens and amid all the appreciative tweets, Malang memes take over the internet and it's too hilarious to be missed!
Have a look and shoo away your Monday blues..
When your bestfriend eats the last slice of pizza#MalangTrailer #Malang pic.twitter.com/pnuB6Hl7Bl— The Humour Dead (@_Shakti_maan) January 6, 2020
" Ater passing 12th with good marks"— Depressed Ladka (@Palpendikular) January 6, 2020
Me : Ab life set hai
Le lIfe :#Malang #MalangFirstLook pic.twitter.com/yEhYldbCaJ
#Malang #MalangFirstLook— CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) January 6, 2020
When i see "i love you so much😘" text msg from customer care on his phone.
Me: pic.twitter.com/d12KlxSgpc
Women Continue To Put More Effort In Relationship 💯— Music Gaana (@iMusicGaana) January 5, 2020
These Three Are The
Best Example 😜 #MalangTrailer #Malang pic.twitter.com/jj8upiHpAO
Every Wolf On Amavasya ki Raat 🐺#Malang #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/LplCwZu9vn— Anubhav Dixit (@anubhav_boss) January 6, 2020
Beta 10th ke baad aaish hi aaish hai#Malang #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/lSPAMi7GoY— Mr.pujari (@abhissshhekk) January 6, 2020
When you hear *hiiiiinnnnnnhiiiiinnnnn* sound from mosquitoes #Malang pic.twitter.com/ec5zOlyBzn— Mr.pujari (@abhissshhekk) January 6, 2020
Malang Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Is A Lethal Combination Of Action And Thrill!
#Malang@DishPatani in Stranger things - 4 pic.twitter.com/fdelAHIgh9— ARKA (@ARKA_SAI) January 6, 2020
5y/o kid playing with his toy gun.#Malang #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/aebXFv1XRi— CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) January 6, 2020
TV serials at the end of episode be like :#Malang #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/y0aGcetIQO— Bran Stark (Weed Wala) (@Indian_Lounda) January 6, 2020
Me : chal chaai pike aate hai.— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 6, 2020
Friend : Yaar maine chaai choad di hai, ab bas Green Tea leta hu..
Me :#MalangTrailer #Malang pic.twitter.com/V7myVXFPfG
Amit Shah during his morning walks:-#Malang #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/jZhrMxEVfN— TheBadGuy (@trick_sterrr) January 6, 2020
Millennial after Break up : I don’t want to live.— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 6, 2020
Life :#MalangTrailer #Malang pic.twitter.com/OrcH4hTWq2
Malang is all set to hit screens on February 7.