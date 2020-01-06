    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Leave Everything! These Hilarious Malang Memes Will Shoo Away Your Monday Blues

      Earlier today (January 6, 2019), the makers of the upcoming film, Malang, unleashed its trailer and left the netizens all pumped up for its release. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a romantic-thriller drama which casts Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles. The trailer has been receiving positive response from the netizens and amid all the appreciative tweets, Malang memes take over the internet and it's too hilarious to be missed!

      Have a look and shoo away your Monday blues..

      Malang Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Is A Lethal Combination Of Action And Thrill!

      Malang is all set to hit screens on February 7.

      Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 17:05 [IST]
