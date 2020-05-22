    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      These Hilarious Memes On Gulabo Sitabo’s Dialogues Will Make Big B & Ayushmann Khurrana Laugh Hard!

      By
      |

      Earlier today (May 22, 2020), Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, in which Big B plays the role of a 78-year-old landlord, Mirza, and Ayushmann plays a shrewd, sly and squatted tenant, Baankey. It is a quirky tale about the both landlord and tenant- in a game of one-upmanship. Fans are in awe of their camaraderie and are constantly sharing memes on Gulabo Sitabo's dialogues. Having said that, netizens are also praising the trailer, and have been posting all the positive things about the same.

      hilarious-memes-on-gulabo-sitabo-dialogues

      Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Twitter Review!

      But, first, have a look at these hilarious memes, which have taken the internet by storm..

      Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

      Earlier, while speaking to a media agency, Sircar had said, "Experience of watching 'Gulabo Sitabo' on Amazon will be no less than watching the film in theatres. I saw 'Roma', which directly released on a streamer in 2018, and then watched 'The Bicycle Thief' and 'Pather Panchali', and that gave me that much a cinematic kick when I saw these films on a digital platform."

      Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 23:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X