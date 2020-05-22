These Hilarious Memes On Gulabo Sitabo’s Dialogues Will Make Big B & Ayushmann Khurrana Laugh Hard!
Earlier today (May 22, 2020), Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, in which Big B plays the role of a 78-year-old landlord, Mirza, and Ayushmann plays a shrewd, sly and squatted tenant, Baankey. It is a quirky tale about the both landlord and tenant- in a game of one-upmanship. Fans are in awe of their camaraderie and are constantly sharing memes on Gulabo Sitabo's dialogues. Having said that, netizens are also praising the trailer, and have been posting all the positive things about the same.
Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Twitter Review!
But, first, have a look at these hilarious memes, which have taken the internet by storm..
#AmitabhBachchan #AyushmannKhurrana #ShoojitSircar #GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboTrailer #memes2020 pic.twitter.com/oKoR8tbrXy— Arijit Bhattacharya#ABEFTeam❤ (@Arijit30021470) May 22, 2020
#GulaboSitaboTrailer #GulaboSitabo— Pranjal Jai (@ThePJaiOfficial) May 22, 2020
When a girl rejects a boy in Pakistan.. pic.twitter.com/ThDJDNFQXO
#GulaboSitaboTrailer— Humara hi balaf mila? (@scarssmiley) May 22, 2020
Me: I don't have the twitter app, i use the web version
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/x3lhFibxGn
#GulaboSitabo#GulaboSitaboTrailer— Yashi Goel (@monsterous__me) May 22, 2020
*For no reason*
Dad: Mei apni saari jaydaat दान-पुन krunga...
Maa : Kyu... Bachho se kya dikkat hai aapko
Dad : pic.twitter.com/lzhePpRbBQ
#GulaboSitaboTrailer— Humara hi balaf mila? (@scarssmiley) May 22, 2020
Invigilator: tie up your sheets before you proceed
Me: pic.twitter.com/1M7oJpY8iI
#GulaboSitaboTrailer— Abhi (@im_Abhi_07) May 22, 2020
When Your GF Demand for iPhone but you don't buy it pic.twitter.com/rzWc2RzaMC
When u want something and u ask ur dad— Bondita❤️ (@Confused_soul__) May 22, 2020
Dad be like ha thik hai jao#GulaboSitaboTrailer
😂
then suddenly mom be like
unhone toh bol diya ..... pic.twitter.com/h8jjhei2EG
[ Going outside]— 🚩SaTYaM MiSHra 🚩 (@S_A_T_Y_A_M__) May 22, 2020
Dad :- kha ?
Me:- ghumne
Dad:- kisse puch ke ?
Me:- mummy se
Dad :-#GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/uE5PU7Y8G1
When mom is watching her— Movie Voltage (@movievoltage) May 22, 2020
Favorite serial and dad changes
The channel.
Me:#GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/dman5m0avh
*When you are waiting in government office for hours and finally your number comes*— Mayank (@hutabhuk) May 22, 2020
Babu : #GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/GnBk85W7Nd
Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.
Earlier, while speaking to a media agency, Sircar had said, "Experience of watching 'Gulabo Sitabo' on Amazon will be no less than watching the film in theatres. I saw 'Roma', which directly released on a streamer in 2018, and then watched 'The Bicycle Thief' and 'Pather Panchali', and that gave me that much a cinematic kick when I saw these films on a digital platform."