These Hilarious Memes On Gulabo Sitabo’s Dialogues Will Make Big B & Ayushmann Khurrana Laugh Hard!

Earlier today (May 22, 2020), Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, in which Big B plays the role of a 78-year-old landlord, Mirza, and Ayushmann plays a shrewd, sly and squatted tenant, Baankey. It is a quirky tale about the both landlord and tenant- in a game of one-upmanship. Fans are in awe of their camaraderie and are constantly sharing memes on Gulabo Sitabo's dialogues. Having said that, netizens are also praising the trailer, and have been posting all the positive things about the same.

Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Twitter Review!

But, first, have a look at these hilarious memes, which have taken the internet by storm..

Me: I don't have the twitter app, i use the web version



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/x3lhFibxGn — Humara hi balaf mila? (@scarssmiley) May 22, 2020

*For no reason*



Dad: Mei apni saari jaydaat दान-पुन krunga...



Maa : Kyu... Bachho se kya dikkat hai aapko



Dad : pic.twitter.com/lzhePpRbBQ — Yashi Goel (@monsterous__me) May 22, 2020

Invigilator: tie up your sheets before you proceed



Me: pic.twitter.com/1M7oJpY8iI — Humara hi balaf mila? (@scarssmiley) May 22, 2020

When Your GF Demand for iPhone but you don't buy it pic.twitter.com/rzWc2RzaMC — Abhi (@im_Abhi_07) May 22, 2020

When u want something and u ask ur dad

Dad be like ha thik hai jao#GulaboSitaboTrailer

😂

then suddenly mom be like

unhone toh bol diya ..... pic.twitter.com/h8jjhei2EG — Bondita❤️ (@Confused_soul__) May 22, 2020

[ Going outside]

Dad :- kha ?

Me:- ghumne

Dad:- kisse puch ke ?

Me:- mummy se

Dad :-#GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/uE5PU7Y8G1 — 🚩SaTYaM MiSHra 🚩 (@S_A_T_Y_A_M__) May 22, 2020

When mom is watching her

Favorite serial and dad changes

The channel.

Me:#GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/dman5m0avh — Movie Voltage (@movievoltage) May 22, 2020

*When you are waiting in government office for hours and finally your number comes*



Babu : #GulaboSitaboTrailer pic.twitter.com/GnBk85W7Nd — Mayank (@hutabhuk) May 22, 2020

Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

Earlier, while speaking to a media agency, Sircar had said, "Experience of watching 'Gulabo Sitabo' on Amazon will be no less than watching the film in theatres. I saw 'Roma', which directly released on a streamer in 2018, and then watched 'The Bicycle Thief' and 'Pather Panchali', and that gave me that much a cinematic kick when I saw these films on a digital platform."