Hina Khan On Slamming KRK For Mocking Her On Social Media: 'That Tweet Really Needed A Reply'

Recently, Hacked actress Hina Khan indulged in a Twitter war with self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan after the latter mocked her in a tweet.

KRK tweeted, "I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13." Not the one to mince her words, Hina gave a befitting reply to him by tweeting, "Every project I've got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that's what got me the film and THAT'S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work."

During the promotions of her upcoming film Hacked, the actress spoke about her way of dealing with trolls, and why was it important for her to address that particular tweet (KRK's tweet).

Hina Khan Says It's High Time We Lift Each Other Speaking about dealing with trolls, Hina told the news agency, "I completely believe in the hashtag (#LetsLiftEachOther). It is high time that we lift each other rather than pull each other down. I don't know why we believe in pulling (each other down). I think we don't believe in it but somehow it is just that you don't want to see other person doing well. It happens automatically and you start talking negatively about that. You don't want to, but it happens because you don't want to see somebody ahead of you. I don't understand this logic." Stay Quiet If You Can't Appreciate She further added, "If you can't appreciate, at least stay quiet. Why do you have to talk negative about somebody? Someone you don't know about or someone who doesn't matter to you. Why are you wasting your time?" Does Online Trolls Bother Hina? To this she replied, "Initially, it used to bother me, and I used to give it back to them. Now, I don't." Hina Khan On Her Twitter Spat With KRK The actress opened up, "That tweet really needed a reply. It's very sad that in whatever way, whichever way whether it is by criticising people or by reviewing or doing whatever stuff that concerned 'xyz' person does. It is sad that you have so many people who look up to you, follow you and maybe a million listen to you blindly. Why to do such stuff?"

Miffed by Hina's statements in interviews about their Twitter spat, KRK once again targeted the actress on Twitter and wrote, "Hello drama queen #HinaKhan, pls stop using my name for ur film publicity. I don't talk about such D grade films, neither watch them nor review them. I already said that I was talking about my friend #HinaKhan not about you or your Wahiyat film because I even don't know you." (sic)

