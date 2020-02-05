Hina Khan Slams The Trolls Over Priyanka Chopra’s Controversial Gown With Plunging Neckline Gown!

Hina Supports PeeCee

While speaking to Zoom, Hina said, "I don't understand. Who are you to comment on somebody's clothes if she is comfortable? I have been telling this to people. I challenge you to wear that outfit for 10 minutes."

Hina Continued..

"It's not easy to wear. It's not an easy-breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff. It is tricky, God! You got to have that elegance, grace and courage to wear such an outfit."

Earlier, Madhu Chopra Had Slammed The Trolls

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra had also reacted to Priyanka's outfit and people's extreme reactions on the same. She had said that she is glad it happened because she feels it made PeeCee stronger.

Madhu Chopra had further asserted that Priyanka lives life on her own terms and as long as she is not harming or hurting anybody, it's her body and she can do what she wants.

She Had Continued..

"Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind computers. They don't have joy in their lives, I think. They think they get attention because of the bad things they say. They don't mean to say bad things but they get attention. I don't give much weight to the trolls," had added Madhu Chopra.

We totally agree with Hina Khan and Madhu Chopra. What about you?