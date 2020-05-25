    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hina Khan Wishes Eid Mubarak With A Promise To Make The Best Biryani Ever

      By
      |

      Hina Khan like many other celebrities took to her social media and wished her fans a special Eid Mubarak. She also surprised them, by revealing she will be making biryani for the first time. The gorgeous diva, currently under home quarantine celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr with her family.

      Hina Khan Wishes Eid Mubarak With A Promise To Make The Best Biryani Ever

      Hina took to her Instagram stories and shared several clips talking about her Eid plans and later wished Chand Mubarak to her fans. Hina can be seen wearing a black and white kurta with no makeup in the clips.

      The actress said, "I am all set. I will be making Biryani for the first time, so I don't know how it will turn out, but I promise you I won't let you guys down and will make the best biryani ever. Right now I will start with the process and marinate the meat. It will be kept overnight and will make the biryani tomorrow since Eid is tomorrow."

      She also shared a short video where she can be seen marinating the meat, the caption read, "Marination done right, Yayyyyy. Step 1: Sucess. #Eid Preps."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Hina Khan (@hinakhanteam1) on May 24, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

      Earlier, this morning Hina shared an update with her fans after waking up. Calling herself a sleepy head she said, "It is weird to wake up at a time when you are usually sleeping for the past month. And the worst part is, you don't even get any sleep in the night either because you are not used to the routine." She then cries a little thinking about having to prepare the Biryani and adds, "Now I also have to get up and make the Biryani. Anyway, guys, good morning and Eid Mubarak."

      On the work front, Hina's short film Smartphone released a few days ago and garnered her much appreciation. She also made her Bollywood debut this year with Vikram Bhatt's mystery thriller Hacked.

      Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & Others Wish Fans Eid Mubarak

      Hina Khan Remembers Her Cannes Debut By Sharing An Inspiring & Heart-Warming Video; Thanks Fans

      Read more about: hina khan eid 2020 bollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X