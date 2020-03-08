Holi 2020: 5 Bollywood Songs That Are Must-Haves On Your Holi Party Playlist

Balam Pichkari

This peppy song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a must have on your Holi playlist. Balam Pichkari is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, and it won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor grooving to the song in the film is unforgettable as this was the first movie they starred in after their break-up.

Jai Jai Shivshankar

Tiger Shroff's dreams came true as he was finally able to share screen space with his idol Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's action film War. Not just that, but the two superstars known for their dancing skills matched each other's steps in this high-powered song ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar' sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal, and composed by the music-composer duo Vishal and Shekhar.

Holi Khele Raghuveera

A Holi song sung by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. You cannot have a Holi party without Mr. Bachchan's voice booming from your music system, complimenting the voices of Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Sukhwinder Singh. ‘Holi Khele Raghuveera' is from the 2003 film Baghban.

Rang Barse

Your Holi 2020 playlist cannot be complete without an oldie but a goodie. Another song with vocals rendered by Amitabh Bachchan; there's something about his singing that is just trademark Bollywood. Rang Barse, from the 1981 film Silsila, is without the most popular song played at Holi parties.

Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi

This Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra song from their 2005 film Wagt - The Race Against Time is one that will jazz up your party for sure.'Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi' is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Anu Malik.