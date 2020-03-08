Holi 2020: 5 Bollywood Songs That Are Must-Haves On Your Holi Party Playlist
As you gear up to celebrate the festival of colours this year, we bring you a list of Bollywood songs that you just cannot do without at your Holi party. Here are the top five Bollywood songs celebrating Holi which will make your Holi 2020 playlist complete. From Balam Pichkari to Jai Jai Shivshankar, we have got you covered!
Balam Pichkari
This peppy song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a must have on your Holi playlist. Balam Pichkari is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, and it won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor grooving to the song in the film is unforgettable as this was the first movie they starred in after their break-up.
Jai Jai Shivshankar
Tiger Shroff's dreams came true as he was finally able to share screen space with his idol Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's action film War. Not just that, but the two superstars known for their dancing skills matched each other's steps in this high-powered song ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar' sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal, and composed by the music-composer duo Vishal and Shekhar.
Holi Khele Raghuveera
A Holi song sung by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. You cannot have a Holi party without Mr. Bachchan's voice booming from your music system, complimenting the voices of Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Sukhwinder Singh. ‘Holi Khele Raghuveera' is from the 2003 film Baghban.
Rang Barse
Your Holi 2020 playlist cannot be complete without an oldie but a goodie. Another song with vocals rendered by Amitabh Bachchan; there's something about his singing that is just trademark Bollywood. Rang Barse, from the 1981 film Silsila, is without the most popular song played at Holi parties.
Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi
This Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra song from their 2005 film Wagt - The Race Against Time is one that will jazz up your party for sure.'Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi' is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Anu Malik.