Holi 2020: Akshay Kumar To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood Celebs Wish Happy Holi

Today, the entire country is celebrating the most joyful festival of colours, Holi. The festival has always been considered a special one by almost all Indians. Holi brings love and happiness into people's lives in the form of colours. And who would miss a day filled with fun and frolic, eating sweets and throwing around colours? No one!

Like common people, Bollywood celebs too never miss any chance to play Holi with their loved ones. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Akshay Kumar and others wish Happy Holi on the occasion of the festival of colours. The B-town celebs also wished their fans on social media.

Here are the wishes from Bollywood celebs on Holi 2020:

Akshay Kumar on Twitter wrote, "Happy Holi everyone! Play safe, stay safe."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable pictures with daughter. She wrote, "✨🔥Happy Holi to All💝Love n Light✨"

Randeep Hooda shared a colourful picture with his father on Twitter. He wrote, "To the man who's painted my canvas with the colours of a sense of duty, responsibility, caring, hardwork and love..happy birthday papa and the whole country celebrates..let the various colours of our nation and beliefs compliment and shine as bright as the other. Happy Holi #होलीहै"

Urmila Matondkar shared a picture of herself in saree and wished all her fans a Happy Holi. She wrote, "देश और विदेशवासियों को प्रेम और भाईचारे के प्रतीक होली के पावन पर्व पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🎉 #happyholi ❤️❤️❤️".

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Sunny Singh wrote, "wishing you and your family a very bright colourful & joyful holi . happy holi ♥️💛💜 #holimeinrangeele".

Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan shared Holi wish in Hindi. He tweeted, "T 3465 -

होली के इस पावन अवसर पर सब को अनेक बधाई, और स्नेह RoseRed heart

हम सब के जीवन में , और आपस में ख़ुशियों का रंग भरा रहे , यही प्रार्थना है ईश्वर से !"गले मिलें , भर रंग लगाएँ , गुजिया सौ सौ खाएँ ;

ढोल बाजे , मृदंग बाजे , सब हस्तें नाचे गाएँ " ~ अब".

Priyanka Chopra's husband and singer Nick Jonas wrote, "Happy Holi everyone!".