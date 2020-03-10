    For Quick Alerts
      Holi 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan Thinks Pink Is Her Colour, Asks Fans If They Agree

      By
      |

      Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have got her Instagram bang on for someone who made her debut just a few days back. After making a fabulous entry to the gram game, Kareena has been treating fans to posts from her life. The latest post is that of her celebrating Holi. Check it out!

      Kareena Treats Fans To A Holi Post On Instagram

      Many Bollywood stars took to their social media to wish their fans a happy Holi, and share pictures of the celebrations with their families. Kareena too did the same, sharing a short video in which she can be soaking in the sun with a bit of pink gulal on her cheek. The diva is dressed in white and has accessorized with sunglasses. Kareena captioned her picture, "I think pink is my colour. Agree?" (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      I think pink is my colour. Agree?

      A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 10, 2020 at 3:43am PDT

      Many of her fans were quick to comment. One wrote, "Not just pink,you own evry color." Another commented, "Goddess of Bwood."

      Kareena, Saif and their little munchkin Taimur were snapped by the paparazzi earlier in the day, all three of them dressed in white for Holi celebrations.

      Kareena received a warm welcome from her fans and other celebs when she made her Instagram debut. Within just three days, she amassed over 1.4 million followers. When Bebo was asked what took her so long to get on to the social media wagon, she said that she stayed away from it all this while because she did not want to get addicted to getting likes on her pictures and sharing everything about her life. But she decided to change with time.

      In terms of work, Kareena will next be seen in Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia and others. Directed by Homi Adajania the film releases on March 13.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 21:14 [IST]
