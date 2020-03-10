Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karisma Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan Play With Colours [Pictures]

With all the anticipation and love, B-town celebrities are celebrating the festival of colours and we are here with their pictures that they have shared on their Instagram pages. These pictures will give you a sneak-peak into their celebration and boy, we are loving their faces, all painted in colours. Going by the pictures, one can clearly say that these celebs are enjoying the festival to the fullest!

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful picture with Nick Jonas and captioned it saying, "We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick's first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi."

Holi 2020: 5 Bollywood Songs That Are Must-Haves On Your Holi Party Playlist

Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it saying, "Real life Mental mom ! ❤💜💙💛💚🧡 and wouldn't have it any other way. Happy Holi all ! #candid #mentalhood #streamingnow @altbalaji @zee5premium @ektarkapoor."

Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback picture of himself, wherein he can be seen playing with the colours with his friends. The actor captioned the picture saying, "बुरा ना मानो होली है !! #HostelKiHoli 👨🏻🎓 Always been a shy guy🕺🏻 Aur yahan Anees sir khelne hi nahi de rahe 🎥 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Shoot #HappyHoli 🎨."

Here comes a super sweet picture of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, celebrating Holi with their little daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha captioned the picture saying, "Happy holi ! A time to forgive even if you can't forget ... a time to spread happiness and love 💕 #happyholi @khemster2"

P.S. FilmiBeat Wishes You A Very Happy Holi!