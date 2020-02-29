Hollywood Calling For Hrithik Roshan: Actor Signed By US-Based Gersh Agency

With his Greek God looks and impressive acting prowess, Hrithik Roshan is touted to be one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. With back-to-back successful films last year (Super 30 and War), the actor is currently in a good space when it comes to his professional space.

Now, we hear that the handsome hunk is eyeing Hollywood. After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, it now looks like the superstar is keen to expand his horizons across Indian borders.

Reportedly, Hrithik has been signed by the California-based Gersh Agency, which will represent him in Hollywood.

Hrithik's manager Amrita Sen confirmed this news and told Deadline, "Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher. For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn't be stronger than it is today."

She further continued, "With Hrithik's leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and center position on the path towards globalization and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik's ambitious vision around the world."

Reportedly, the Gresh Agency aims is to introduce Hrithik to Hollywood and create projects to be shot in India.

The actor's last two releases, Vikas Bahl's Super 30 and Siddharth Anand's War, have been smashing hits at the box office. He is yet to officially announce his next film.

