Homi Adajania On Irrfan Khan: A Legend Doesn’t Come Back, He’s Always There

Director Homi Adajania, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial, Angrezi Medium, praises Irrfan Khan in his latest interview with a leading daily and says, "A legend doesn't come back. He's always there."

For the unversed, when Homi and Irrfan had announced Angrezi Medium in 2018, the latter was unfortunately diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and went to London for treatment just before the shoot for Angrezi Medium.

In the same interview, Adajania says that he has decided long back that if he will make Angrezi Medium, he will make the film only with Irrfan. Owing to the same reason, Adajania waited for Irrfan's recovery and later, shot the film with the actor.

Speaking of Angrezi Medium's journey, he says, "While the making of the movie, Irrfan was undergoing treatment, so there would be good days and bad days. There was an uncertainty about his energy levels, considering how difficult shoots can be."

He further adds, "I did put everything on hold and decided to wait for him to make this. Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan, producer) and I were very clear that Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only. And I took the risk, knowing that it would be an experience that my crew and I would cherish."

Angrezi Medium also casts Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Homi says it was an enriching experience to work with these actors.

"Kareena is a very intuitive actor. Acting courses through her veins and she is very easy to direct. I feel Radhika has a very bright future as an actor because she is fearless and hungry to learn. Dimple is uninhibited as an actor and more so as a human being. We both are a little crazy and love having a laugh," concludes Adajania.