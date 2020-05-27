How Amar Akbar Anthony Is A Bigger Hit Than Baahubali 2: Amitabh Bachchan Explains In Throwback Post

Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Picture Is All Things Cute

Sharing this picture on his Instagram page, the megastar wrote, "SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves' .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .. 43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!!"

In the monochrome picture, Big B, in a waistcoat and a bow tie, is seen kissing Shweta as a baby, while his son Abhishek Bachchan is seen sitting on his lap.

Initially, Amitabh Bachchan Thought The Film's Title As Out Of Place

He wrote, "When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70's when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place."

Speaking About Amar Akbar Anthony's Box Office Report

He continued in his post, "BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations. But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn't happen now ... gone are those days!!" (sic)

Amar Akbar Anthony Ran For 25 Weeks In 25 Theatres In Mumbai

In one of his earlier tweets, Big B had shared this trivia and written, "T 3457 - Mahurat of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap .. AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine!"