How Amar Akbar Anthony Is A Bigger Hit Than Baahubali 2: Amitabh Bachchan Explains In Throwback Post
Manmohan Desai's cult classic Amar Akbar Anthony is considered to be one of the most entertaining films of all times. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Neetu Kapoor and Shabana Azmi, the film revolves around three brothers who are separated in childhood and are adopted by three families of different faiths.
Recently, on the film's 43rd anniversary, Big B pulled out a throwback picture from his archives, and shared Amar Akbar Anthony's box office statistics. He explained in his post how the film's Rs 7.25 crore box office business in 1977 translates to the business SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion did in 2017. The latter minted a total of Rs 1800 crore at the box office.
Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Picture Is All Things Cute
Sharing this picture on his Instagram page, the megastar wrote, "SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves' .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .. 43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!!"
In the monochrome picture, Big B, in a waistcoat and a bow tie, is seen kissing Shweta as a baby, while his son Abhishek Bachchan is seen sitting on his lap.
Initially, Amitabh Bachchan Thought The Film's Title As Out Of Place
He wrote, "When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70's when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place."
Speaking About Amar Akbar Anthony's Box Office Report
He continued in his post, "BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations. But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn't happen now ... gone are those days!!" (sic)
Amar Akbar Anthony Ran For 25 Weeks In 25 Theatres In Mumbai
In one of his earlier tweets, Big B had shared this trivia and written, "T 3457 - Mahurat of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap .. AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine!"
