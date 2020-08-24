Hrithik Roshan And His Family Bid Farewell To Lord Ganesha In An Eco-Friendly Way
Due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Ganpati celebrations have been low-key this year. Keeping in mind to take the necessary precautionary measures, most Bollywood stars opted for home visarjan for Lord Ganesha. On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan and his family bid adieu to the Elephant God in an eco-friendly way.
Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Gives Us A Sneak-Peek Into Their Ganpati Visarjan
Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan shared a bunch of pictures from their eco-friendly Ganpati visarjan at home. Now, these are some stunning clicks, don't you guys agree too?
Festive Vibes
Pinkie Roshan captioned the pictures as, "#Tradition. Family . Love . And my sweetest lord Ganesha . Thank you for always protecting us from evil." One of the photos feature Hrithik, his wife Sussanne Roshan, their kids Hrehaan and Hrihaan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Sunaina Roshan and another family member hurdled around a plastic drum as they gear up for the visarjan.
Ganpati Bappa Morya
In another picture, the War actor is seen carrying Lord Ganesha as they get ready to submerge the Ganpati idol in a drum filled with water.
A Glimpse Of The Eco-Friendly Ganesh Visarjan At Hrithik Roshan's Abode
Pinkie Roshan also shared some close-ups of the diety which captured the slow process of immersion, and wrote, "#ganpatibappamorya #immersion#see you in 2021."
Shilpa Shetty Also Bids Farewell To Lord Ganesha
The Baazigar actress also gave fans a sneak-peek into her Ganpati celebrations this year. She shared a video in which she is seen taking part in the visarjan and captioned it as, "गणपति बाप्पा मोरिया, अगले बरस तू जल्दी आ'🙏🏻🌺 Saying goodbye is always the hardest, especially when Gannu Raja is on His way home🙏🏻 Although it's a rather quiet & subdued farewell this year... we're sending Him only with a promise that He'll be back next year with better times ❤️🙏🏻❤️."
