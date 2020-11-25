Hrithik Roshan Calls Dhoom 2 His Induction Into School Of How To Be Sexy; Read His Post
Hrithik Roshan's 2006 action-thriller Dhoom 2 completed 14 years on Tuesday (November 24, 2020). The film which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu and Uday Chopra, was a box office blockbuster when it released in theatres.
On the 14th anniversary of Dhoom 2, Hrithik Roshan who essayed the role of a charming thief named Aryan in the film, walked down the memory and opened up about how he went on to become one of the sexiest men in Bollywood post this film. The superstar also revealed that he took inspiration from three Hollywood actors to play Aryan.
Hrithik Roshan Thanked His Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania For Making Him Look Sexy On Screen
Sharing a collage of pictures from Dhoom 2, Hrithik wrote, "DHOOM2 was my induction into the school of how to be sexy. Something I had to be taught hands on by our fabulous ANAITA. Aryan was a side of me I didn't know existed. I remember breathing and meditating many times a day to find that composure which I could envision Aryan having but had no idea how to produce."
Hrithik Roshan Reveals Who Inspired Him For His Role In Dhoom 2
He further wrote, "I was inspired by 3 actors for this role. Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan and Mr Bachchan for his pauses. I kinda threw them into a mixer and out came Aryan. I think a bit of Aryan will live on forever inside me."
Hrithik Roshan Shares An Interesting Trivia About Dhoom 2
Last but not the least, Hrithik also thanked his co-stars and wrote, "And it had the best cast of friends ever!" The actor also shared a trivia about the film and posted, "Did you know that all actors promoted this film for only 1 day?"
Bipasha Basu Also Celebrated 14 Years Of Dhoom 2
The actress who played a double role in the film, took to her Instagram page and wrote, "I know everyone loved watching #dhoom2. The experience of prepping and shooting for this film was simply amazing. And the best costars and crew ever. Thank you Adi, @yrf, @sanjaygadhvi4 for giving me the opportunity to play sharp Shonali Bose and Sexy Cute Monali #14yearsofdhoom2."
