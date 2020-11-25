Hrithik Roshan Calls Dhoom 2 His Induction Into School Of How To Be Sexy; Read His Post

Hrithik Roshan Thanked His Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania For Making Him Look Sexy On Screen

Sharing a collage of pictures from Dhoom 2, Hrithik wrote, "DHOOM2 was my induction into the school of how to be sexy. Something I had to be taught hands on by our fabulous ANAITA. Aryan was a side of me I didn't know existed. I remember breathing and meditating many times a day to find that composure which I could envision Aryan having but had no idea how to produce."

Hrithik Roshan Reveals Who Inspired Him For His Role In Dhoom 2

He further wrote, "I was inspired by 3 actors for this role. Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan and Mr Bachchan for his pauses. I kinda threw them into a mixer and out came Aryan. I think a bit of Aryan will live on forever inside me."

Hrithik Roshan Shares An Interesting Trivia About Dhoom 2

Last but not the least, Hrithik also thanked his co-stars and wrote, "And it had the best cast of friends ever!" The actor also shared a trivia about the film and posted, "Did you know that all actors promoted this film for only 1 day?"

Bipasha Basu Also Celebrated 14 Years Of Dhoom 2

The actress who played a double role in the film, took to her Instagram page and wrote, "I know everyone loved watching #dhoom2. The experience of prepping and shooting for this film was simply amazing. And the best costars and crew ever. Thank you Adi, @yrf, @sanjaygadhvi4 for giving me the opportunity to play sharp Shonali Bose and Sexy Cute Monali #14yearsofdhoom2."