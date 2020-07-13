    For Quick Alerts
      Hrithik Roshan Celebrates One Year Of Super 30; ‘Went Through Hell For A Glimpse Of Heaven’

      By
      |

      Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to celebrate one year of the successful release of his movie Super 30. Hrithik shared a video with glimpses of the film and wrote how much of a privilege it was to play the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. He also thanked the rest of the team for never giving up.

      Super 30

      Hrithik captioned the video on Instagram, "To silently persevere against all odds is to truly know the essence of god. To put your passion to the test is to truly know courage. And to forgive and be compassionate unconditionally first to oneself and then to others is to truly know love. Playing Anand was a reminder of all the above . Thank you team Super 30 for never giving up on ourselves . We went thru hell for a glimpse of heaven. I love you all !!"

      To silently persevere against all odds is to truly know the essence of god. To put your passion to the test is to truly know courage. And to forgive and be compassionate unconditionally first to oneself and then to others is to truly know love. Playing Anand was a reminder of all the above . Thank you team Super 30 for never giving up on ourselves . We went thru hell for a glimpse of heaven . I love you all !!

      Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, whose 'Super 30' coaching programme for underprivileged children is the most notable of his works.

      The film had a super successful run at the box-office. It entered the Rs 100 crore-club within the first two weeks of its release. Hrithik received tremendous praise for his performance in Super 30, which was directed by Vikas Bahl, and also starred Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Shrivastava, Amit Sadh and others.

      Apart from Super 30, Hrithik saw another successful release in 2019. War, an action film directed by Siddharth Anand, also starring Tiger Shroff, became the highest grossing Indian film of 2019.

      Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 18:16 [IST]
