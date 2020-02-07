Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor And Others React To The Action-Packed Trailer Of Baaghi 3

The trailer of this year's biggest action movie Baaghi 3 was recently released and it has stirred up a storm across the internet. Not just fans, but even Bollywood celebrities are loving the trailer of the Tiger Shroff starrer.

Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Manish Malhotra, and others have showered their love and praises for the action-packed trailer of Baaghi 3.

Fans are loving the trailer of the movie as well. Immediately after the trailer of Baaghi 3 was released, fans started trending #Baaghi3Trailer not just in India but across the world.

The Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is all set to release on 6th March 2020. The movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson. The critics and the fans reviews have already hinted at it being a hit of the season and are waiting for the movie to release.

The trailer has a very calm start and shows how the characters are having a happy peaceful life until the unexpected happens and the reason has been kept under folds. Tiger Shroff is seen in sequences laden with action, which has never been seen before.

