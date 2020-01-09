Hrithik Roshan’s Favourite Way Of Celebrating His Birthday Is To Make It A ‘Gratitude Day’

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek god of Bollywood is all set to turn 46 on January 10, 2020. Yet, the Super 30 actor does not look a day older than he did twenty years ago, when he made his big debut in films.

Hrithik, who has had a fantastic year in 2019 with the success of Super 30 and War, has much cause to celebrate on his special day. The actor reveals that he is not much of a birthday person, and his favourite way to spend the day is to make it a 'gratitude day' for all his family, friends and fans.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Hrithik revealed his birthday plans for this year. "For me, the best way to celebrate is to make my birthday a 'gratitude day.' I focus on my family, friends and my incredibly steadfast fans, who do not leave a single chance to make me feel special and loved. That's why birthdays are always dedicated to them. So, for me, it's about spending time and doing things for them. That's all I am going to do this year as well."

When asked if he was a birthday party kind of a person, he said, "Not really. Usually, I realize quite late that it's my birthday and then, I have to quickly decide on a plan, if at all, or not. Honestly, I am not someone who looks forward to having any extravagant celebration on this specific day."

Looking back on the year, Hrithik said that his heart is filled with joy, relief and gratitude. He feels blessed for the opportunities he has received, for all the love and support from his fans, and for being surrounded by people who inspire him every day. He added that 2018 was more important for him than 2019 because he was working on Super 30 and War at that time.

