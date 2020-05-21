Hrithik Roshan Gives Epic Reply On Being Asked If Bengaluru Boom Was Him Calling Aliens By Mistake!

On Wednesday (May 20, 2020), a mysterious 'boom' echoed in various parts of Bengaluru, and left many people baffled. While some speculated that it was an earthquake, there were a few who thought that it was an explosion. Soon, various theories about this loud boom started doing the rounds on the internet.

Amid this, the social media was also brimmed with many hilarious memes about this strange sound. A fan tweeted to Hrithik Roshan a gif of the alien Jaadu from his film Koi Mil Gaya, and wrote, "Hey @iHrithik, is that you who called #Aliens by mistake again? #earthquake."

To this, the War actor replied, "Wasn't a mistake. It's time." The netizen was referring to the scene from Koi Mil Gaya, in which Rohit (played by Hrithik Roshan) accidentally calls the aliens on to earth, while playing with a communication device invented by his late father.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority ruled out the possibility of an earthquake, and said that no seismic activity was detected in any of the monitoring centres in the state.

After hours of confusion, it was finally confirmed that the loud boom was caused by fighter aircraft on test.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, Bengaluru, tweeted, "It was a routine IAF Test Flight involving a supersonic profile which took off from Bluru Airport and flew in the allotted airspace well outside City limits. The aircraft was of Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment (ASTE) whose Test Pilots & Flight Test Engineers routinely test out all aeroplanes. The sonic boom was probably heard while the aircraft was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speed between 36,000 and 40,000 feet altitude."

"The aircraft was far away from the city limits when this occurred. The sound of a sonic boom can be heard and felt by an observer even when the aircraft is flying as far away as 65 to 80 kilometres away from the person," read the next tweet.

Coming back to Hrithik Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya is one of his most popular films. In an Instagram post in 2018, the actor had credited the sci-fi film for helping him find a 'newfound strength'.

He had posted, "Koi Mil Gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself. Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that "is" was simply meant to be. He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage."

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War, alongside Tiger Shroff. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2020.

