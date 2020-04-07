Hrithik Roshan Helps Again By Facilitating 1.2 Lakh Nutritious Cooked Meals For The Needy!

After providing for the protection of those who have been selflessly working to protect us by arranging for N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers, Hrithik Roshan is now helping facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for those who cannot help themselves with it.

The Super 30 actor has empowered the NGO, Akshaya Patra who are phenomenally working on ground to ensure old age homes, daily wage labourers, and low income groups across India get nutritious cooked meals in these tough times. Food is a basic necessity of people to survive and hence an important area where help is needed, especially during such times.

Akshaya Patra, the NGO took to their Twitter and shared tweets about receiving Hrithik Roshan's immediate help.

They wrote, "We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine"

"We salute the immediate help from Superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of ALL INDIANS in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture. @iHrithik"

In return, the actor took to his twitter handle and replied in a rather emotional and warm way. He wrote, "I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief"

From the time this pandemic has hit our country and the world, Hrithik has been constantly and proactively looking for ways to help the people of our country in this battle against the Coronavirus. As a responsible and concerned citizen, Hrithik is not just awake to what has been happening and extending a helping hand where it is required, but he is also using his massive influence to educate millions of his fans in various ways to ensure the correct messages are reaching more and more people.

The NGO Akshaya Patra has been aiding the Government's efforts by providing food relief to vulnerable communities, such as migrant labourers and homeless people. The Foundation is doing this through its network of kitchens, working closely with the Government of India, State Governments and other civic administrations in two ways - Distribution of Cooked Meals through their centralised kitchens and via Distribution of Ration Kits.